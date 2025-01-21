Philadelphia advocate for trans community discusses Trump's executive order on gender: "Anger, hurt, scared"

Philadelphia activist says trans community is bracing for what's next under Trump

President Trump signed a series of executive orders Monday, taking swift action to redefine federal policies on gender and diversity.

One of the most significant moves was an executive order declaring that the U.S. government will officially recognize only two genders — male and female — effectively eliminating any official recognition of transgender identities within federal agencies.

The order mandates the removal of the gender-neutral "X" option, which was introduced under the Biden administration, for federal paperwork, including passports and other forms.

This sweeping change has stirred strong reactions, particularly among the transgender community, many of whom fear the erosion of their rights and recognition.

Community activist Deja Alvarez, the deputy director of TPAC/WHCI, a Philadelphia center providing health care and services to marginalized communities, is bracing for what could be next.

"Anger, hurt, scared," she said, explaining the sense of loss the transgender community is experiencing. "I've been hearing for months people coming in or calling me just wanting to talk because they want to know what's going to happen."

The impact of the new policy could be profound, especially for those who have fought for recognition and legal protections in recent years.

"I think first it's the mental and emotional toll that even seeing that takes on people that are already so marginalized. People that are already fighting just for the right to exist," Alvarez said.

Under the new executive orders, the federal government will no longer recognize the transgender community.

Trump's order is widely seen as part of a broader effort to roll back protections for transgender people, a campaign promise that has now taken shape through policy.

Alvarez, reflecting on the implications, spoke of the struggle for basic health care access that continues to be a critical issue for many in the transgender community.

"I have scars on my face right now from having surgery to undo black market surgeries that I had to do when I was very young because, as a young trans person, you didn't have access to the same medical care," Alvarez said, drawing attention to the life-threatening circumstances transgender individuals have often faced when seeking medical treatment.

Despite the challenging times ahead, Alvarez remains resolute in her commitment to the community.

"What can we learn from this? What are we going to be able to do during this and after this, and how do we make sure that we're in a place to continue moving forward?" she said, emphasizing the importance of resilience.

Amidst the uncertainty, Alvarez's message remains clear: Survival and advocacy are paramount.

"The hope is to continue to survive," she concluded, reflecting the ongoing fight for equality and visibility that many in the transgender community face.

The executive orders signed by Trump apply only to federal agencies, meaning state-level protections will continue to vary.

Some states, including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, have passed their own laws protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, offering some degree of legal safety for transgender individuals.