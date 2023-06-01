Philadelphia ranks 11th nationwide for dog attacks against mail carriers: USPS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs are typically known as the protector of the house, and one group that comes to your house more than most is your local postal workers. The contentious relationship between the mailman and dogs has always seemed like a cliché, but for thousands of letter carriers, the danger of being attacked by dogs couldn't be more real.

More than 5,300 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the U.S. in 2022, according to the United States Postal Service.

A recent breakdown of attacks across major U.S. cities found that Philadelphia ranks 11th in the nation for dog attacks against letter carriers, with 28 attacks last year. The state of Pennsylvania also ranks fourth in America with 313 attacks in 2022.

"Every year, thousands of postal employees are attacked by dogs as they deliver America's mail. And while it's a dog's natural instinct to protect their family and home, we ask all customers to act responsibly by taking safety precautions with their dogs while the mail is being delivered," Philadelphia Postmaster Leroy Middleton said. "When a carrier comes to the residence, keep the dog inside the house and away from the door -- or behind a fence on a leash -- to avoid an attack."

As the number of attacks continues to grow year to year, the postal service has launched a campaign for National Dog Bite Awareness Week, highlighting a list of dos and don'ts for responsible dog ownership. The 2023 theme is "Even good dogs have bad days."

As mail carriers typically come around the same time every day, the postal service recommends owners secure their dogs to minimize dog-carrier interactions before the carriers approach your residence. They ask that pet owners keep their dogs inside the house, behind a fence or on a leash.

If you are unsure when your mail carrier comes, you can sign up for "Informed Delivery," a free service through USPS, to receive a digital preview of when mail and packages are scheduled to be delivered.

USPS said letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present and are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous situations, as well as to respect a dog's territory.

The campaign runs from June 4 to June 10. USPS encourages everyone to spread the news with the hashtag #dogbiteawareness.