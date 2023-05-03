Philadelphia D.A. expects to charge mom of 3-year-old shot in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was shot earlier this week in Grays Ferry lied to investigators about what happened, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says. Now, they're expecting to charge her.

The shooting happened Sunday on the 1500 block of Taney Street.

The woman reportedly told police she heard gunfire while carrying the toddler outside, and then saw that the boy was shot in the cheek.

Now, police say the boy was actually shot inside a home.

The charges include misinforming law enforcement and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child may not have survived if not for a Good Samaritan, who rushed the boy to a nearby fire station on Grays Ferry Avenue.

Firefighters then rushed the boy to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he got surgery and was in stable condition.