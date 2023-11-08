Philadelphia director talks about new Max documentary on Mount Airy high school students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School" is a new documentary premiering Tuesday on Max (formerly known as HBO Max). It's a film about music, hope and healing.

The doc was shot in December 2021 as students at Hill Freedman World Academy in Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood returned to school after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School" follows a class of 10th graders who are on a songwriting journey that includes writing, recording, and producing a 34-track album.

"The kids really wrote what was in their hearts. I was just blown away by the honesty," Stand Up & Shout Director Amy Schatz said. "There were love songs. There were songs about loss, death, longing, gun violence. Songs about Philadelphia, songs about hope about the future."

Schatz was born and raised in Philadelphia.

"I always say Philadelphia is synonymous with music," Schatz said.

Schatz partnered with fellow Philly natives and Executive Producers Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius. As well as University of Pennsylvania alum and EGOT-winning musician John Legend.

"It was about lifting up the voices of young people who have something to say," Schatz said.

The documentary not only gives us a glimpse into the lives of Hill Freedman World Academy sophomores but also introduces us to three talented musical artists who are their teachers.

"Teaching artists who are local Philly musicians come in and they work with the students on developing their songs," Schatz said.

Shuler: "As a Philly native, what are you most proud of about this film?"

Schatz: "I'm so proud that they're from Philadelphia. When we give them the best teachers, when we give them music education, they can do anything."