Philadelphia Department of Health launches new tool to help residents find free or affordable health care

Philadelphia Department of Health launches new tool to help residents find healthcare

Philadelphia Department of Health launches new tool to help residents find healthcare

Philadelphia Department of Health launches new tool to help residents find healthcare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One in six Philadelphians do not have a regular source of health care. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Department of Health launched a new tool it hopes will change that.

The web-based primary care finder makes it easier for people to find free and low-cost primary care services.

Doctors say they see too many people in local health centers who are not being treated for chronic disease or getting cancer screenings.

"I took care of a woman who waited 18 months to check out a breast lump that turned out to be cancer," Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. "A tumor that had an extra 18 months to grow and spread because as a recent immigrant, she didn't know how to find health care she could afford. "

Click here to find out more about the primary care finder tool.