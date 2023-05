Digital Brief: May 29, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are responding to a large group of minors gathered in Old City on Memorial Day.

Police said the minors are gathered near Market and Front Streets on Monday.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice responding for a large crowd of juveniles gathered near Market and Front Streets. Multiple injuries reported. @CBSPhiladelphia — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) May 30, 2023

Multiple injuries were reported, according to police.

