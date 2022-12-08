Driver wanted for running over man on Columbus Blvd: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a driver accused of running down a man outside a club on Columbus Boulevard.
Police tell Eyewitness News the two men got into an argument back in October before the dangerous confrontation.
The victim suffered a broken leg.
If you recognize the man in the Phillies jersey -- give police a call.
