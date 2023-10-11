Surveillance video shows multiple looting, burglary suspects from Logan Family Dollar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help with identifying multiple people they say are wanted for burglary and looting at a Family Dollar store in the city's Logan neighborhood.

The Family Dollar is located at 4617 N. 17th Street.

Police said to not approach these suspects if you see them.

They are also asking residents to call 911 immediately if you come into contact with the suspects.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects, please contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244