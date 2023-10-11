Watch CBS News
Surveillance video shows multiple looting, burglary suspects from Logan Family Dollar

By Jessica Macaulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help with identifying multiple people they say are wanted for burglary and looting at a Family Dollar store in the city's Logan neighborhood. 

The Family Dollar is located at 4617 N. 17th Street. 

Police said to not approach these suspects if you see them. 

They are also asking residents to call 911 immediately if you come into contact with the suspects. 

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects, please contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244  

First published on October 11, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

