ATV rider smashes windshield of Philadelphia police vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A number of people on ATVs and motorized bikes surrounded a Philadelphia Police Patrol Unit on Sunday night and smashed its windshield before taking off.

Police say the officer was at Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 8 p.m. trying to break up a group of riders.

One of them smashed the cruiser's windshield and took off down Spring Garden Street.

The officer was not inside when the windshield was busted.

There were no injuries to police.