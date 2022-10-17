Watch CBS News
Crime

ATV rider smashes windshield of Philadelphia police vehicle

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATV rider smashes windshield of Philadelphia police vehicle
ATV rider smashes windshield of Philadelphia police vehicle 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A number of people on ATVs and motorized bikes surrounded a Philadelphia Police Patrol Unit on Sunday night and smashed its windshield before taking off.

Police say the officer was at Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 8 p.m.  trying to break up a group of riders.

One of them smashed the cruiser's windshield and  took off down Spring Garden Street.

The officer was not inside when the windshield was busted.

There were no injuries to police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 8:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.