2-year-old girl fatally struck by car in Philadelphia's Crescentville section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 2-year-old girl died after she was struck by a car in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened on the 200 block of Comly Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a 31-year-old woman driving a blue Chevy Traverse struck the 2-year-old, who was taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

