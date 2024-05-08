Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl fatally struck by car in Philadelphia's Crescentville section, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 2-year-old girl died after she was struck by a car in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Wednesday, police said. 

The incident happened on the 200 block of Comly Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a 31-year-old woman driving a blue Chevy Traverse struck the 2-year-old, who was taken to Einstein Hospital and pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on May 8, 2024 / 6:47 PM EDT

