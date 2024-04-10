Man dead, woman critically injured after crash in Philadelphia's Logan section: police

Car flips after police chase, TV/movie shoot in Queen Village and a meat heist | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man died and a woman was critically injured after a crash in Philadelphia's Logan section on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened on the 5300 block of Ogontz Avenue just after 8:45 p.m.

Police said the 27-year-old man was driving a red Nissan Versa southbound on Ogontz Avenue when it was struck by a black Lexus traveling northbound on the same street.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old woman inside the Versa with the man was placed in critical condition at Einstein, police said.