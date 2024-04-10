Watch CBS News
Man dead, woman critically injured after crash in Philadelphia's Logan section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man died and a woman was critically injured after a crash in Philadelphia's Logan section on Wednesday night, police said. 

The crash happened on the 5300 block of Ogontz Avenue just after 8:45 p.m.

Police said the 27-year-old man was driving a red Nissan Versa southbound on Ogontz Avenue when it was struck by a black Lexus traveling northbound on the same street. 

The 27-year-old man was taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead. 

The 27-year-old woman inside the Versa with the man was placed in critical condition at Einstein, police said. 

