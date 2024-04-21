2 taken to hospital after crash in Center City, Philadelphia police say

After crash on Market Street in Center City Philadelphia, two taken to hospital, road shut down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Center City shut down a part of Market Street on Sunday night, Philadelphia police said.

Three cars collided at 11th and Market streets at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said one person was trapped in a car and had to be rescued. That person and another were taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions aren't known at this time.

Market Street is shut down in both directions between 10th and 11th streets due to the crash, police said.

Buses are currently being re-routed onto Arch Street.

It's unclear what led to the crash.