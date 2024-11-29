Driver killed, 2 injured after car crashes into North Philadelphia home

1 dead after car crashes into home on Broad Street in Philadelphia

A woman was killed and a man and child were injured after a crash into the front porch of a home on North Broad Street on Thursday.

Police said the crash happened close to midnight on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. A driver of a 2008 Nissan was heading south on Broad past Chelten Avenue when she made a hard left turn and accelerated the car, hitting a raised porch on the block.

Medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department took everyone in the vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center. The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Her front passenger, a 34-year-old man, was placed in stable condition. A three-year-old child in the backseat was later transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and also listed in stable condition.

Philadelphia's Department of Licenses and Inspections was notified about the crash and inspected the property. The police Crash Investigation Division is still examining how the crash may have occurred.