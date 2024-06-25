4-year-old boy, mother struck by car while crossing Northeast Philadelphia street, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy and his mother were struck by a car and injured while crossing the street in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Bridge Street and Summerdale Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 4-year-old is in critical condition and will be taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

A 2002 Toyota Highlander was driving southbound on Summerdale Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Bridge Street while the 4-year-old and 26-year-old mother were crossing the street, police said.

According to authorities, the mother and son were crossing the street in the crosswalk when they were struck by the Toyota.

The 26-year-old mother was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the Toyota stayed on the scene, police said. It's unclear if they're facing charges.

The incident is under investigation.