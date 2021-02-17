Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia Councilmember Cherelle Parker Becomes First Woman Elected As Delaware River Port Authority Board Chair

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has been elected to be the first woman to lead the board of the Delaware River Port Authority. Her appointment was approved Wednesday morning.

The DRPA has a budget of more than $300 million.

It oversees the four bridges connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as the PATCO High-Speed Line.

Parker said it's a critical part of the region's infrastructure and its future.

First published on February 17, 2021 / 12:36 PM

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.