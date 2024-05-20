Philadelphia city workers to return full time to office in July

Philadelphia city employees must return to the office five days a week starting in July

Philadelphia city employees must return to the office five days a week starting in July

Philadelphia city employees must return to the office five days a week starting in July

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Monday that all city workers are expected back in the office this summer, believing the policy will benefit the city and its government.

Parker said the return to office policy will take effect July 15.

City workers received an email about the change on Monday.

"Employee presence at the workplace allows for more personal and productive interactions," Paker said at a press conference. "It facilitates communication. It promotes social connection along with collaboration, innovation and inclusion. It also delivers on my promise of an accessible workforce that is best situated to serve the people of Philadelphia."

Parker said a return to the office will result in "work environments where equal opportunity and diversity equity and inclusion are truly realized."

The mayor added the city will make changes to accommodate the new policy, including an increase in parental leave, emergency care needs for child and elder care and designating the Friday after Thanksgiving as a holiday.

David Wilson, the president of AFSCME Local 2187, the union representing municipal workers, claimed the mayor's decision shows she "doesn't care for her city workforce." Wilson added the union is "disheartened" by the policy change.

"This to us, is a mandatory subject of bargaining to which the city clearly doesn't," Wilson said in a statement. "Making such an impactful change in the middle of summer or in general, directly harms our members, their families and creates chaos. It has become clearer than ever that the mayor doesn't care for her city workforce. Her actions speak louder than words."