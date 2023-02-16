City Council to vote on Chief Public Safety Director role
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- City Council met earlier Thursday to discuss the creation of a Chief Public Safety Director of the City of Philadelphia role.
The legislation was introduced in City Council before 12 p.m. Thursday.
Council members will vote on whether or not to add a ballot question to amend the home rule charter. This vote is required to create the public safety director position.
If the newly introduced legislation passes the city council, the question will be on May's primary ballot.
