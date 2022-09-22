Philadelphia City Council to hold first in-person meeting in more than 2 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council will hold its first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting in city hall's room 400 will begin at 10 a.m.

Council President Darrell Clarke says mask wearing will be recommended, and masks will be provided to anyone who wants one.