Philadelphia Church Celebrates 'Juneteenth'

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On June 19th in 1865, two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Civil War Union soldiers finally reached Texas to inform slaves they were free. Now the day, June 19th, is celebrated across the nation as 'Juneteenth' or 'Freedom Day.'

Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, held a festival in the day's honor, complete with a barbecue, local shop vendors and music.

"We wanted to come out and celebrate the underground railroad, and be with the community and it's a wonderful day to do that," said Angela who came with her daughter, Gabrielle.

Inside St. Paul's (credit: Kristen Johanson)

"The church is a multi-cultural church," says Ernest Bailey, a church leader who spent the day teaching kids about African-American history.

"The reason that this church is celebrating today, because this church is known to be a station on the Underground Railroad, there's actually a tunnel under this church." he said.

Bailey gave families tours of the Underground Railroad station, leading people through the dark tunnel with their eyes closed, so they can try to experience what it was like to be a slave on the run to freedom.

Underground Railroad tunnel underneath St. Paul's (credit: Kristen Johanson)

"My mom said we should come here and see the underground railroad, and I have never seen it before," said Gabrielle.

"There's nothing more important than educating our children, because they are the next generation," said Bailey.