Philadelphia man eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has conquered an epic quest -- eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days. Hundreds of people gathered in South Philadelphia on Sunday to watch Alexander Tominsky devour his 40th and final chicken.

Tominsky documented his chicken challenge online and is better known now as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man."

40 consecutive days eating an entire rotisserie chicken #chicken pic.twitter.com/a4AoNWDLTa — smooth recess (@AlexiconTom) November 6, 2022

When asked how it all started, Tominsky simply said, "It felt like it was the right thing to do."