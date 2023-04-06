Officer injured after hundreds of juveniles cause disturbance in Center City: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One officer was injured after a large "disorderly" group of hundreds of juveniles caused a disturbance in Center City Wednesday night, Philadelphia police said.

The incident unfolded at 11th and Market Streets just before 8 p.m.

Police said the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.

Three to four arrests have been made, according to police.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement about the "dangerous behavior."

Tonight, a large group of mostly young people was being destructive and disruptive in Center City. This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated. We take public safety very seriously—I’m grateful to @PhillyPolice for responding, dispersing the crowd, and making necessary arrests. — Mayor Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 6, 2023

The crowd has since dispersed, according to police.