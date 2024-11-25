6 Philadelphia high schools students arrested for series of assaults in Center City

Six high school students in Philadelphia were arrested for a series of unprovoked assaults in Center City, according to police.

In a press conference Monday, Inspector Raymond Evers said six students from Anthony Wayne Academy assaulted at least four people last Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Center City.

Evers said a seventh student was part of the group but did not participate in the alleged assaults. He said that the students ranged from 13 to 15 years old.

The six students will be charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangering of another person and conspiracy.

The assaults happened over an hourlong period last Tuesday, beginning around 3:15 p.m., Evers said.

The first alleged assault involved the group punching a homeless man in the face at 15th and Chestnut streets.

Police said the group then moved to the area of 17th and Chestnut streets, where around 3:20 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and punched in the back of her head. The victim suffered a concussion, according to police.

The group then allegedly assaulted a 31-year-old man in the 200 block of North 19th Street around 3:45 p.m. Police said the group punched the man repeatedly in the face and head.

The last known assault happened shortly after 4 p.m. outside the Target store located at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave. Evers said a 40-year-old woman was outside the Target when the group came up from behind her, punched her several times in the head and pulled her hair.

Evers said a 14-year-old girl who was wearing pink books appeared to be the leader of the group.

Evers said the 14-year-old turned herself in with her parents last Thursday. The remaining five turned themselves in with their parents on Friday. He said the parents and Anthony Wayne Academy have cooperated with the investigation.

Evers said police are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have been assaulted last Tuesday to contact them.