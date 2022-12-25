Watch CBS News
Ambulance crashes into building after two-vehicle crash

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 24, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 24, 2022 (AM) 03:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Center City this evening sent an ambulance crashing into a building. Police and fire departments responded to Broad and Race Streets around 5 p.m. on Saturday

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the medics inside the ambulance were not on assignment at the time of the crash and no one was injured.

It's unclear was caused the crash or if anyone was inside the building at the time. 

First published on December 24, 2022 / 9:12 PM

