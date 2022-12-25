Ambulance crashes into building after two-vehicle crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Center City this evening sent an ambulance crashing into a building. Police and fire departments responded to Broad and Race Streets around 5 p.m. on Saturday
Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the medics inside the ambulance were not on assignment at the time of the crash and no one was injured.
It's unclear was caused the crash or if anyone was inside the building at the time.
