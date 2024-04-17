Watch CBS News
Philadelphia celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia is recognizing the city's emergency dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. 

Philadelphia's public safety telecommunications team includes dispatchers, call takers, and supervisors - which serve as the nerve center for EMS, fire, and police responses throughout the city.  

On Wednesday morning, Managing Director Adam Thiel said the city needs more workers to be on the frontlines of emergencies. 

"We know that emergency incidents continue to trend upwards. At the same time, thankfully our crime trends are going downwards so we want to continue both of those trajectories and we need your help to help us do it," Thiel said. 

If you would like to explore opportunities in this field, jobs are listed on the city's website.  

