Philadelphia Catholic School in need of supplies after fire

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Administrators at a Chestnut Hill school, that was badly damaged by a fire earlier this week are looking for help replacing classroom supplies.

Students at Our Mother of Consolation are learning virtually after a fire tore through their building Tuesday.

On March 21st, 2023, a devastating fire changed much for the OMC community. Our values of keeping our students safe and...

Posted by Our Mother of Consolation Parish School on Friday, March 24, 2023

The staff says it's unlikely they'll be able to recover anything from their classrooms.

Teachers say they will need things like books, markers, cleaning supplies, and notebooks.

First published on March 25, 2023

