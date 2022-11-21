Watch CBS News
Philadelphia casino sells winning $1 million lottery ticket

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lucky gambler won $1 million Sunday on a lottery ticket sold in Philly, the Pennsylvania Lottery says. 

The winning ticket was sold at the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue, close to the Sports Complex. The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Nov. 20 Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing: 8, 17, 27, 31, and 38.

For selling the winning ticket, the Live! Casino & Hotel will receive a $10,000 bonus.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 2:31 PM

