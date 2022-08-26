Activist Raheem Bell continues to give back to community as he recovers from carjacking shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man who was carjacked and shot in Philadelphia is not only recovering but is giving back to his community. Raheem Bell easily remembers what happened outside of his Northeast Philadelphia home back on April 10.

"Just sitting in my car. A couple guys approached me, and I just got shot in my stomach," Bell said.

Bell says he is blessed to be alive, but more than four months later, he is still recovering.

"I still have one more surgery to go. I'm still just going through it. Still going through it," he said.

Even though there has been no arrest in his carjacking, Bell holds no hate in his heart for his attackers.

"I just keep a positive outlook and just keep pushing and handling my business," Bell said.

That business is actually his passion. Bell is known on this block of East Cheltenham Avenue for being a community activist.

"I'm still able to do what I love to do, provide for my community," Bell said.

And now, he's now teaming up with Jeffrey Batchler, two like-minded friends leading a purpose-driven life.

"It's been a long, very, very bad summer in the city, and we need to shine some light. Show that it's not just violence, it's not just destruction. There are people who want to help too," Batchler said.

Their latest effort is inspired by what Bell has witnessed as a teacher assistant at Frankford High School.

"Sometimes on the first day of school, they come with no school supplies or no bookbags," Bell said. "Seeing that just inspired me."

So, on Saturday they're holding a back-to-school supply giveaway, including a backpack stuffed with all the essentials.

"End the summer on a good note, and hopefully, it creates a snowball effect in other communities around the city to give back," Batchler said.

That back-to-school giveaway is happening Saturday afternoon from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue. It's not only a supply giveaway but also a block party with food, music and many other community resources.