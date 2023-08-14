Watch CBS News
Several rescued after trapped in mangled cars following crash in Tacony

By Ross DiMattei

CBS Philadelphia

Multi-vehicle crash in Tacony
Multi-vehicle crash in Tacony 01:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several people were taken to the hospital overnight Sunday after a serious crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Some of the victims were trapped and had to be pulled from the mangled cars.

The debris from the crash is spread out for about half a block, and some car parts even ended up in the tree above this intersection.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday at Levick and Tulip Streets in Tacony, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. At least five vehicles are badly damaged.

A silver sedan suffered the most damage. According to neighbors, it may be the car that caused the crash, adding that there were three young men inside that vehicle.

Initial reports indicated multiple people were trapped inside one of the vehicles and emergency crews worked to rescue them.

Videos posted on the Citizen App show first responders removing at least one person from the wreckage while someone repeatedly insists he's still alive.

We know multiple people were taken to Torresdale Hospital, however, there has been no word yet on how they're doing after this devastating crash.

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 6:13 AM

