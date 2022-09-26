Philadelphia begins cracking down on drivers who block bus lanes in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crackdown for drivers who use bus lanes in Center City went into effect on Monday. The new initiative means Philadelphia law enforcement will be issuing tickets to those drivers and focusing on moving violations.
Officers will concentrate on the areas of Chestnut and Market Streets and JFK Boulevard.
SEPTA says enforcement can significantly speed up travel time for its buses.
