Pennsylvania middle schoolers to remember cancer victims while volunteering at Philadelphia's Broad Street Run

Runners, volunteers in Montgomery County prepare for Broad Street, remember those lost to cancer

Runners, volunteers in Montgomery County prepare for Broad Street, remember those lost to cancer

Runners, volunteers in Montgomery County prepare for Broad Street, remember those lost to cancer

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A team of volunteers and runners from a local middle school got a pep talk Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Broad Street Run. The team is set to show up strong to remember loved ones who died of cancer.

"We are Cedarbrook. We are Sean Strong," cheered students at Cedarbrook Middle School in Wyncote. They got fired up for the run. These young volunteers will pass out water to runners through the Sean Strong Foundation.

"He was sarcastic and funny and had a million friends," said Patti Hogan of her husband, Sean.

He died in 2013 from bile duct cancer. Her struggles to raise her little ones while caring for Sean inspired Hogan to launch the foundation. She raises money through the Broad Street Run to help parents pay expenses for their kids.

"Pool memberships, summer camps, sports fees, school tuition," Hogan explained. "We even paid for ballroom dancing lessons once, braces for a child."

Students prepare for their volunteer water station at the Broad Street Run. CBS News Philadelphia

One of the foundation donors was Donna Storm, who often led the pre-run stretches for the race. Storm died in January 2024 from pancreatic cancer. That is when Hogan made a promise to Storm's son.

"I reached out to Brett and said, 'This year, I'm dedicating the shirts to your mom,'" Hogan said.

Seventh-grade teacher Kristi Perrone said she will run to keep Storm's memory alive.

"So when she pumped us up in the crowd, it just gave us more [all] the enthusiasm and the thrill to run the race," Perrone said.

Eighth-grader Tacori Matin will also be at the run. She said she is volunteering to honor her aunt Thelma who also died of cancer.

"I think she would be proud of me just for taking time out of my weekend to volunteer," Martin said.

At Sunday's race, these volunteers will pump up runners and hope the runners return the favor.

"So, give us a huge cheer when you see us go by," Perrone said. "Because we are Sean strong."

Runners can find this team of volunteers just before mile eight at Broad and Mifflin streets.