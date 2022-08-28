4-year-old boy shot inside Olney barbershop: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy was shot inside a barbershop in Philadelphia's Olney section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 5 p.m.
Police say the boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
No arrests were made and weapons were recovered, according to police.
