Man's body pulled from Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man's body was pulled from the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night, police said.

The man was roughly in his 40s or 50s and was spotted by a ship just before 8 p.m. at North Delaware Avenue and Orthodox Street and reported to the United States Coast Guard.

Police said the body "had been decomposing for several days."

The body will taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to police.