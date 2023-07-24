Watch CBS News
Local News

Man's body pulled from Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sunday, July 23, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sunday, July 23, 2023 (AM) 03:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man's body was pulled from the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night, police said. 

The man was roughly in his 40s or 50s and was spotted by a ship just before 8 p.m. at North Delaware Avenue and Orthodox Street and reported to the United States Coast Guard. 

Police said the body "had been decomposing for several days."

The body will taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to police. 

First published on July 23, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.