Man's body found in Delaware River in Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 38-year-old man's body was found in the Delaware River Monday night, Philadelphia police said.

The body was found in the area of 5501 Tacony Street in the city's Bridesburg section just after 6 p.m., according to police.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene at 6:24 p.m., police said.

Authorities said there are no signs of visible trauma at this time.