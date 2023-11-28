Return of Philadelphia Boathouse Row lights delayed after supply chain issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Initially set to return better than ever at the end of 2023, the lights at Philadelphia's picturesque Boathouse Row will not be relit until next year.

The lights on the boathouses along the Schuylkill River went dark in March for a $2.1 million upgrade intended to limit outages and better resist inclement weather and pesky squirrels.

The completed new lighting system will include 6,400 LED lights that can change colors or be programmed in a way to make them "dance" across the boathouses.

But thanks to supply chain constraints, the project has now been delayed, and the lights won't be on for this holiday season. The new target date is in the first quarter of 2024, Cari Feiler Bender, a spokesperson for the Fairmount Park Conservancy, said in an email.

"It's a LOT more than just replacing the bulbs," Bender said. "The entire fixtures and casings were completely removed and replaced, in addition to the bulbs. The casings were custom-made for each house and created new so that animals and weather can't affect the new fixtures the way the previous ones were done."

FPC partnered with Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation department for the project.