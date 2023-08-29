Philadelphia billboard pays tribute to Bob Barker: "Priceless"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bob Barker may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten.

His face is shining bright over I-76 in Philadelphia on a new billboard that reads: "Priceless."

CBS News Philadelphia

Barker, who was seen "beating up" Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore" and hosted "The Price is Right" for over 30 years, died Saturday at the age of 99.

The billboard is along the west side of I-76 near Grays Ferry Avenue.