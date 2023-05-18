Philadelphia beer garden offers $700 "Gold Standard" burger

Philadelphia's priciest burger is $700 and covered in gold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have an expensive taste and deep pockets, you can try the most pricey burger in Philadelphia. It's called the 'Gold Standard.'

Drury Beer Garden "Gold Standard" burger

The owners at Drury Beer Garden in Center City created the burger with eight ounces of Japanese ribeye wagyu, Irish cheddar cheese, Italian black truffle, Italian caviar, and lobster meat flambeed with cognac.

Then the bun is topped with edible gold leaf.

The price tag? How about $700!

The burger also comes with a one-ounce pour of Louis XIII cognac that costs almost $5,000 a bottle.