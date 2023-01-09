Philadelphia remains 1 of most bed-bug-infested cities in US

Philadelphia comes in 3rd in Orkin's top bed bug cities

Philadelphia comes in 3rd in Orkin's top bed bug cities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a story that will get your skin crawling. Philadelphia is still one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in the United States.

The City of Brotherly Love finished third in Orkin's rankings of bed bug cities.

The good news?

That's one spot better than last year, when Philadelphia came in second.

The rankings are based on where Orkin workers did the most bed bug treatments over the past year.

Chicago finished in the top spot.