Philadelphia-based FactCheck.org raises awareness about misinformation for social media users

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on whether the government can pressure social media companies to pull misinformation on things like vaccine safety.

The case has raised concerns about the reliability of health information on social media sites and what happens when inaccurate information is being circulated.

Can the government pressure social media companies to remove misinformation? That's a case being decided by the Supreme Court.

"Sometimes we see just a huge variety of accounts spreading the same misinformation," Kate Yandell with FactCheck.org, a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center in Philadelphia.

"We monitor for incorrect or misleading information on social media sites," she said.

Platforms like X, Instagram and Facebook are loaded with health and medical information, but how reliable is it?

"I think it's a huge mixed bag," Yandell said.

She said inaccurate information about vaccines is popular and widespread - mainly centered on COVID-19.

"There have been recurrent claims claiming huge amounts of deaths related to COVID-19 vaccines without any evidence," Yandell said.

Yandell said disinformation on social media can be dangerous.

"If you don't have tools to look into it a little further and decide whether it's true, it could lead you to take actions that could be harmful for your health like not vaccinating your children," Yandell said

FactCheck.org said another big area of disinformation centers on abortion.

"There are a lot of claims trying to make it out as being a lot less safe than it is," Yandell said.

Yandell said there's overwhelming evidence that shows abortions and vaccines are safe. She said it's her job to research science and find facts in an unbiased way.

"I wouldn't want to tell someone that anything they hear on social media is false, but you kind of have to curate what you're looking at," she said.

Yandell also said it's best to rely on established organizations like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts say it's important to gather medical information from a variety of mainstream sources. Before making any decisions about your own health, always check with a doctor.