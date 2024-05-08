At Philadelphia's Barnes Foundation, art is helping people with dementia connect with their care partners

Philadelphia's Barnes Foundation hosts art program to help foster joy for people with dementia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Barnes Foundation is hosting a program aimed at helping people with dementia feel connected through art. Instead of art therapy, this is art for fun, for a very special group.

ARTZ Philadelphia is designed for people living with dementia and their care partners.

Susan Shifrin, is the founder of the program. She says interacting with art can conjure all kinds of positive feelings.

And it can be especially helpful for people struggling with forgetfulness and confusion.

"Going from withdrawn, isolated, depressed to being opened up," Shifrin said.

Shifrin is a facilitator for conversations.

"It makes an extraordinary moment in an ordinary day," Dayle Friedman said.

Friedman and her mom Audrey Marcus are regulars at the Barnes.

"The last time we were here, [Marcus] said, 'it's so enlivening,'" Friedman said. "Everybody is so intelligent, it makes me feel smart too."

"I look at those two hands and see a connection," Shifrin said. "Paintings involving relationships help to draw people out, help draw them into the picture and help them talk about relationships."

For this mother-daughter team, it's the best kind of outing.

"I just love art, every piece here, whether good or bad, I just love to see it," Marcus said.

ARTZ Philadelphia has a variety of programs in different locations.