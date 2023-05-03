Philadelphia barbers learn how to interact with people with autism

Barbers in Philadelphia learn how to sensitively interact with people on autism spectrum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Barbers of the future are learning how to sensitively interact with people on the spectrum while raising awareness about autism in Philadelphia.

Seven-year-old Cheo is getting a haircut, which can be challenging for children with autism.

"I don't know when he's going to move so I have to pull back at any given moment," Vito Villani said.

Villani, the owner of Lehigh Valley Barber Academy, is training future barbers on how to minimize stress and make haircuts a more positive experience for children with sensory sensitivities.

"The right clippers is really really important," Villani said. "You don't want a clipper that's too loud. We're here to make sure everyone understands autism."

"It's really great getting a haircut," Cheo said.

Cheo's mom is relieved people are getting sensitivity training and hopes it becomes more widespread.

"You always want your kids to look nice but it is so hard to take them to a place they don't feel comfortable or they don't feel welcome," mom Catherine Santigo said.

With autism rates increasing dramatically experts say there is a growing need for community-based programs like this.

"Being able to educate these individuals here means a lot to me," Jamiel Owens said.

Owens with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Center for Autism Research works with community groups on sensitivity awareness and training.

"There are so many things that can be sensory overload, the lights the buzzing of the actual clippers," Owens said.

"This is really important," Santigo said. "There are a lot of kids sensitive to so many things."

For Cheo, the haircut was a breeze.

"I look great," Cheo said.

A positive experience in a world filled with so many challenges. The lesson shows with kindness and understanding simple interactions can be uplifting.

Lehigh Valley Barber is offering free haircuts to children on the spectrum as part of a new program called Fading Autism.