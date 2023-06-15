New COVID-19 prevention strategy for Philadelphia events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits for large events and gatherings.

The program was created to increase test access for people attending events with a high transmission risk such as weddings, graduations, and community festivals. It is also designed to help people who are susceptible to severe infection or have reduced access to healthcare, testing and vaccinations.

The health department said each attendee would receive two test kits to be used before or after the event. Results are not required to be reported to the health department or the event organizers.

Approved events are required to distribute the kits, follow safety standards and provide instructions on what to do if a test is positive.

The health department said supplies are limited, and not every request will be approved. Requests should be submitted at least two weeks before the event.

An application form can be filled out on the health department's website.