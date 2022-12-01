Philadelphia area honoring lives lost on World AIDS Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday is World AIDS Day and local officials are honoring the lives lost. Camden County police officers will join community leaders and staff from Cooper University Hospital for a memorial walk in the morning.

In Philadelphia, Boathouse Row and other landmarks will glow red in honor of the lives lost. There are also several other events planned across the city.

Goverment data shows about 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV and 13% of those infected don't know it.

Estimates from the CDC indicate new HIV infections declined from 2015 to 2019.