Road closures, parking restrictions in effect for 2025 People's March in Philadelphia

The 2025 People's March is set to get underway at 11:30 a.m. and temporary road closures and parking restrictions have been implemented in Philadelphia.

The march will begin at City Hall and will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A rally is then expected to follow the march at 1 p.m. and will likely end by 3 p.m.

The following roads will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, depending on the number of people who attend the rally.

Eakins Oval from Spring Garden Street to MLK Drive

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The march route from City Hall to the art museum and Eakins Oval will be closed to traffic starting at 11:30 a.m. John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the numbered cross streets east of 22nd Street will slowly reopen as the march makes its way through the city. All roads east of Eakins Oval are expected to reopen to traffic by 12:30 p.m.

Also starting at 11:30 a.m., eastbound traffic on Kelly Drive must exit at Fairmount Avenue because of the outer lane closure on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Anyone trying to get to the west side of the art museum can drive to 25th Street and turn right on Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

The city asks drivers to be aware of the temporary no parking signs that are in select areas during the march.

SEPTA bus routes that fall in the route will also be detoured until the march ends. Those planning on taking SEPTA Saturday can find any detours or route changes on the transit agency's website.