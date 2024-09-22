Mostly cloudy, muggy with a few sprinkles in Philadelphia on the first day of fall

Fall begins, mostly cloudy, muggy and mild with a few showers or sprinkles into Sunday

Fall official begins Sunday at 8:43 a.m.

A sure sign of fall's arrival is the shorter hours of daylight beginning with Saturday's sunset at 6:59 p.m. That's the first sunset before 7 p.m. since March 6.

By the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 3, the sun will set at 4:56 p.m. and on the first day of winter, Dec. 21 our sunset is at 4:40 p.m.

Expect clouds overnight, with a few showers and sprinkles, followed by sunshine for the afternoon. There could be a bit of fog in the Lehigh Valley early on. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Coastal flooding will be a concern through this evening with 1-2' of moderate flooding possible along the shore points and back bays. A coastal flood warning has been issued through 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by a coastal flood advisory through Monday.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Next week will remain very fall like in the low 70s and even upper 60s at times. Skies turn cloudy on Tuesday and much needed rain returns Wednesday and Thursday. Any rain is welcome at this point since we are near 2.4 inches below normal for September with only a paltry 0.4" of rain this month.

This lack of rain has led to abnormally dry conditions across the Delaware Valley with pockets of moderate drought. Freshly seeded lawns and fall plants will need some extra watering this weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: High of 79, low of 62, sprinkles early

Monday: High of 75, low of 58, clouds, some sun

Tuesday: High of 71, low of 60, slight chance of showers

Wednesday: High of 71, low of 62, chance of showers

Thursday: High of 77, low of 65, a few showers

Friday: High of 78, low of 62, partly cloudy

Saturday: High of 76, low of 59, mostly sunny

