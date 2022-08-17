School District of Philadelphia parents, students concerned for safety as school year nears

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first day of classes for the School District of Philadelphia is less than two weeks away. How safe will children be?

At a back-to-school drive in North Philadelphia, students walked away with free supplies. But many parents fear for their children's safety.

"I lost my son in 2012, so gun violence is getting worse here in Philadelphia. I think these kids should be a little safer going to school," grandparent Mildred Thompson said.

Thompson is not alone. For another mother, it hits too close to home.

"I have a child that was also a victim of a shooting, and it seems like nowadays it's in every home, which it shouldn't be," parent Mildred Woods said.

It's not just parents that are concerned for their children's safety. It's also a concern for students.

One little girl, London Moore, says she hopes school security officers can do more for this school year.

"When they was shooting in front of our school it was a whole lockdown. So, I think it should be safer for kids to be around this whole entire school, for kids to not be getting hurt," London said.

The School District of Philadelphia, partnering with police, intends to put an end to gun violence with a new strategic plan.

"We look at the most populated traveled ways to get to the schools and we're enhancing patrols in and around that area going to school, from school, and then communicating on a more timely basis," Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Michael McCarrick said.

School officials are also planning on a threat assessment process, training for school safety officers and high school metal detectors.

"It's iffy, but you got to be safe no matter what and you have to teach your kids independence no matter what. You still can't be afraid," Thompson said.