Meet the Cambodian American refugee who became an entrepreneur after serving time in federal prison

Cambodian American refugee transforms from serving time in federal prison to successful entrepreneur

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Cambodian American refugee who was once incarcerated is turning his life around and giving back to the community in the process.

Pheng Seng, 42, has been the co-owner of Unrivaled Screen Printing on South 7th Street in South Philadelphia since March 2020. His business prints hundreds of custom T-shirts a week.

Seng became an entrepreneur after being released from a federal prison. He was convicted of marijuana distribution.

"Being in the Asian community," Seng said, "it was very shameful to me."

Seng turned that shame into success. As a small business owner, he organizes community events like the Asian American Unity Festival to reduce gun violence.

"We try just to have everybody to come out and get to know their neighbors and also the police officers around the corridor," said Seng.

Two years ago, Seng received the Mayor's Philly Hero Award for his advocacy of the Khmer community.

"Seng has truly reformed since he came out of prison and doing what he has done and being involved in the community," Naroen Chhin, of the Mayor's Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, said.

Seng said he hopes to pass his business down to his sons one day.

"I'm here to do better and I'm trying to be a better role model," said Seng.