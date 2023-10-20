New Jersey brewery Red White and Brew has perfect Phillies beer for playoffs

AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey brewery has just the perfect drink as fans cheer on the Philadelphia Phillies in their journey back to the World Series. Red White and Brew in Audubon has a special beer: The Phandemic Brew.

Nothing goes better with baseball than beer. Also, some friends are good to have as well.

The Phandemic Krew joined CBS News Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Brett MacMinn, one of the founders of the Phillies fan group, said the group was founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They went to the south side of Citizens Bank Park to watch some baseball and eventually, other people joined in and the group grew. In 2021, when fans returned to the ballpark, the Phandemic Krew went inside and they are situated in Section 301.

"Now we're a place for all Phillies fans to come," MacMinn said. "A lot of people like to go to games, but they might not necessarily have the people. We have the people. Me and Oscar [Alvarado] created something up here for everybody. So if you're ever in the stadium, 301, Phandemic Krew, come on up. Just don't be a jerk."

Oscar Alvarado, another founder of The Phandemic Krew, said they have members as old as 96 years old and also newborns.

Red White and Brew co-owner Chris Bauman said the brewery's beer, The Phandemic Brew, is a lager with 4.2% ABV.

"It's just this beautiful nice light beer that you can kind of sip on and tailgate with and have a good time with," Bauman said. "It goes great with baseball."

Bauman said the beer is sold all through the baseball season and is also sold at Citizens Bank Park in Section 204.

The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Championship Series. Two more wins and they'll find themselves back in the World Series.