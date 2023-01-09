Watch CBS News
PHA reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. 

The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. 

Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. 

A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. 

Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details. 

