Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-95 in Philadelphia ID'd as Levittown man, state police say

A Levittown, Bucks County, man was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on I-95 southbound in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police identified the man as Peter Sorochinski.

State police say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash just before 9 p.m.on I-95 southbound near the on-ramp for Market Street.

A witness at the scene told state police they stopped to assist Sorochinski after seeing him crash into an impact attenuator on the left side of the highway.

State police say Sorochinski crossed two lanes after the collision, struck a concrete barrier and stopped in the merging lane. According to state police, he suffered a head injury during the crash.

Sorochinski then stepped out of his car and stopped in the southbound lane and was struck by a silver sedan. State police say the make and model of the car is unclear at this time.

State police say Sorochinski's body was thrown into the roadway and struck by two other vehicles as a result of the hit-and-run. The two other cars remained on scene, according to state police.

Sorochinski was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., according to state police.

Part of I-95 southbound was shut down following the crash for a period of time but eventually reopened.