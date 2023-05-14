Pet Project: Tips to getting your dog's attention when calling their name

Do you have a tough time getting your dog's attention when calling their name?

Animal advocate Carol Erickson with the PSPCA joined CBS News Philadelphia to offer some tips from the Tufts University Dog Newsletter.

She said when calling your dog, 100% compliance is unlikely but 80% is possible.

Distractions are a main factor that can make your pet ignore you, Erickson said. She also said you don't want to sound anxious or repeat calling their name because that's more likely to make them just take off.

Tips for calling your pet:

Call their name once

Once you have their attention, keep a calm and happy voice

Drop to your knee and open your arms to wait for them to come.

Praise them when they respond correctly

Practice in a small, safe space. Don't try to practice in an uncontrollable environment, like a park or near a street.

Erickson said your dog will eventually get it, especially if you continuously practice.

For more tips, visit the "Tufts Your Dog" website.